Mill Hall, PA

COVID-19 cases in KCSD almost zero

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

MILL HALL — The numbers continue to drop. In her weekly email update to parents, students and staff, Keystone Central School District superintendent Jacquelyn Martin said that there are just two active cases of COVID-19 among students in two different schools. There are no active cases among the staff, Martin said.

www.lockhaven.com
