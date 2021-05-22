newsbreak-logo
Don't call them 'fee waivers,' but they're back in Redlands

By Jennifer Iyer, Redlands Daily Facts, Calif.
 5 days ago

May 22—Redlands has a new policy on how to handle the hundreds of thousands of dollars in requests for services from groups holding events in the city. Together, all the events — including Hangar 24 AirFest, the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the Believe Walk, the Run through Redlands and more — had been racking up more than $200,000 in requests annually, until city leaders put a stop to the practice in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic ate a hole in the budget.

