The pace of vaccinations is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns

Many of us have grown accustomed to COVID safety protocols by this point. Social distancing, mask wearing, and using hand sanitizer have just become our way of life these days. But the truth is, there is hope for a return to the lives we lived pre-COVID and it might happen sooner than you think. In a May 2 interview with ABC's This Week, Ashish Jha, MD, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, revealed when he thinks America will "feel close to normal" again. Keep reading to learn the exact date he predicted, and for more on the things you should steer clear of in the meanwhile, here are The Riskiest Things You're Doing After You're Vaccinated, CDC Says.