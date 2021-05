Yara Shahidi teased her Tinkerbell for Peter Pan & Wendy in a new interview. the Black-ish star spoke to Variety on the Red Carpet for the MTV Movie and TV Awards about the upcoming Disney movie. She’s very excited to bring some new energy to the character. For a while, a lot of people wondered if this project would see the light of day. But director David Lowery has done an amazing job of filling out this cast over the last year and change. Shahidi was announced last year in the fall, and a lot of fans got even more excited for Peter Pan and Wendy as a result. (Jude Law playing Captian Hook doesn’t hurt either.) The actress couldn’t say what the costume looked like but could reveal that she had worn the dress recently. So, things are moving full steam ahead for the live-action Disney feature. Check out what she had to say down below.