STRFKR, “Reptilians” 10-Year Anniversary Edition
Originally released in 2011, STRFKR's second album Reptilians easily earned its place as one of the 2010s' indie pop favorites. To celebrate 10 years since the album's release, Reptilians's remastered deluxe reissue on Polyvinyl includes four bonus tracks and additional artwork by artist Sohale Kevin Darouian in addition to the juicy synth lines, subtle looping, and echo-like vocals familiar to its listeners. This retooling better shapes the album's motifs of death and apocalypse, and its tribute to frontman Joshua Hodge's late grandmother.