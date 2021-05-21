STRFKR, “Reptilians” 10-Year Anniversary Edition

In 2010, infamous American rapper and 15-time Grammy award winner Eminem released his seventh studio album, Recovery. In preparation for the album’s initial release, Eminem, otherwise known as Marshal Mathers, collaborated with a number of American cultural figures and internet icons for the album’s marketing efforts. In the spring of 2010, Vince Offer “ShamWow guy” agreed to collaborate with Eminem and help develop a commercial for the album’s upcoming release. The commercial would be a parody of Vince Offer’s viral “SlapChop” infomercial video and would tie in various infomercial themes and gimmicks. The commercial, often referred to as the “EmWow” or “Stop Having a Boring Life” video, was released in late May 2010 and quickly became a viral sensation. In 2020, to mark the 10 year anniversary of the Recovery album, Eminem re-released the “Stop Having a Boring Life” video as part of his 24-hour “Recovery 10th Anniversary”-month limited-edition merchandise campaign.