The Red Planet, called that for its rusty oxidized soil, looks vastly different to our planet's green and blue appearance. Well, at least usually. The two planets can also appear incredibly similar, as European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet discovered while taking a photo of Earth looking decidedly red earlier this month, while onboard the International Space Station. "No cloud in sight and the red and ochre colors stretching to the horizon," he wrote about the surreal scene. "I thought I was orbiting Mars when I saw this view!" (ESA/NASA–T. Pesquet) There's a simple explanation for this cosmic mix-up – we're looking at the equally...