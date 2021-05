Stewart is news operations manager at NBC 7 San Diego and past president of the San Diego Association of Black Journalists. She lives in Allied Gardens. “I hope I never have to see you again.” That is how I was greeted by a White woman walking in my Allied Gardens neighborhood as I headed off to work earlier this month. She told me she hoped the person I was taking care of was getting better. When I asked her why she assumed I was a caregiver, she told me all the caregivers leave to go to their own homes around that time of day.