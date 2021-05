The Boston Bruins are headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs for a fifth straight season. The Bruins punched their ticket to the dance with a convincing 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils Monday night. The B’s outshot a disinterested and woeful Devils team 42-20 and while Devils goalie Scott Wedgewood did everything he could to steal another game from the Boston Bruins, the Bruins were just too determined to not let that happen and to clinch a playoff berth.