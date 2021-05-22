Bohls: Faltine paces Texas' terrific defense to another victory

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Stand for this? Senate Bill 4 being considered by the 87th Legislature is also known as the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act, said Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who authored the bill that would require professional sports teams in Texas to play the national anthem before its games or risk losing any governmental subsidies or tax dollars for any future events or stadiums. Or it might be known to opponents as the So There, Mark Cuban Act after the controversial Dallas Mavericks owner intentionally chose not to play the anthem for weeks before his team’s NBA games until the league office intervened. On Tuesday, the Texas House passed the bill by a 110-34 vote — it has already passed the Senate — and will now go to the governor for consideration. Not sure Greg Abbott has weighed in publicly, but I got an inkling he might just sign it. So here we are back to square one on this very polarizing issue. To cut to the chase, I am as red-blooded a patriot as the next guy, my dad proudly served in the 99th Bomber Group of the Army and I always stand for the national anthem out of total respect for our military and their ultimate sacrifice. But I also understand and accept the reasoning of the Colin Kaepernicks of the world who choose to kneel or otherwise not sing or pay homage to the song. I don't condemn their acts because I recognize the song means different things to different people, and we show patriotism in different ways. And I just don’t think it should be a litmus test for who’s patriotic and who loves this country and who doesn’t. Sen. Buckingham said back in April that the bill “seeks to promote unity and instill pride in our country,” and I’m all for those things. But if the playing of the anthem before sporting events, which first happened at an American baseball game in 1862 when something else was dividing our country if memory serves, creates more division and vitriol and animosity than warm feelings as intended, I think it’s time we should stop playing the song at sporting events. After all, we don’t sing it before concerts or Little League games or piano recitals or birthday parties or bar mitzvahs or restaurant meals.