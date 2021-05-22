Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.www.modernreaders.com