Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Lifted by Taglich Brothers
Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics' FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.