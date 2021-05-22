newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Lifted by Taglich Brothers

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Moving Average#Q3 Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Average Earnings#Per Share Earnings#Investment Analysts#Intellinetics Inc#Microsoft Office 365#Inlx Stock#Company#Revenue#Equity#Debt#Document Solutions#Q3 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.44 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Tetra Tech, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tetra Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 914.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Danny L. Dearen Sells 6,866 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vulcan Materials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euroseas had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. Euroseas stock traded down $0.93...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Zscaler third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference...