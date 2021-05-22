newsbreak-logo
Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

By Gary Stephens
 4 days ago

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and...

Desjardins Comments on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).
Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,060. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MJ Gleeson traded as high as GBX 889.32 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 888.67 ($11.61), with a volume of 2082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($11.28).
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$607,848.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.
QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Nick Wiles Purchases 21 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($162.15). Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday,...
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 161.04 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £960.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed...
HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).
Analysts Set Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target at $57.29

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.
Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for TechnipFMC PLC

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PLC on Monday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 4.04% above the present share price of $8.11. Roger expects TechnipFMC PLC to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the second quarter of 2021.
Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,616 ($21.11). The company had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.