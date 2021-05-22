Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).