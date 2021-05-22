newsbreak-logo
Skin Care

Our Pick: Top 7 Self-Tanning Drops For Glowing Skin

Is it possible to achieve the much-coveted sun-kissed glow without spending hours in the sun? Sunless tanning is not only possible but super easy, and all you need are a few drops of the most effective formula ever: self-tanning drops. There is no dearth of tanning formulas in the market,...

Womanly Live

Womanly Live

ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 7 Body Lotions of 2021

Moisturizing the skin is one of the essential steps in a skincare routine. But we aren’t only talking about the facial skin — giving proper attention and hydrating the rest of the body is equally important. The skin is the biggest organ of the body, and it absolutely needs moisturizing....
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Setting Powders For Oily Skin

Some women are lucky enough to have timeless skin, while others trust setting powders. Concealing those stubborn fine lines, wrinkles, and imperfections in one fell swoop, they are undoubtedly a godsend for oily skin makeup users. So, beauties who like to get their glam done before going out of the...
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 5 Makeup Products For Men

In recent years many male beauty influencers and makeup artists have begun becoming more popular. Makeup used to be seen as something that was strictly for women, but with the world-changing in the way it is, all of that is changing. However, there is not much information on what types...
Skin Carereviewed.com

15 top-rated cleansers for every skin type

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The first step of any skincare routine is washing your face. A great cleanser should rid your skin of excess oil, dirt, and any makeup residue that your makeup remover may have missed without irritating or drying out your skin. You want your face wash to leave your skin feeling clean and ready for the next steps of your routine, like a serum, eye cream, or moisturizer.
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

Beauty Bay has 10% off these viral TikTok products and you NEED our top 13 picks

You’ll be the next influencer in no time. Show of hands as to who vowed not to download TikTok when it first gained momentum and now finds themselves still scrolling through it at two o’clock in the morning? No shame, us too. Renowned for its iconic dance routines (we’re looking at you, Charli D’Amelio), the app has also become quite the platform for beauty influencers... and we’re not mad at it. Seriously, is there anything TikTok doesn’t include?
Skin Carebestgamingpro.com

Top 10 Best Cleansers For Oily Skins 2021

1. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Normal To Oily Skin, 20 Fl Oz. Clinically confirmed to deep clear pores and skin: cleanses with out leaving pores and skin feeling dry. Removes oils & dust: hypoallergenic facial cleanser is mild sufficient for morning and night time use and is clinically confirmed to deep clear pores and skin and take away oils, dust and make-up.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

9 Best Natural Self-Tanners for a Safe and Healthy Glow

If you've ever wondered why you don't see more natural self-tanners in the world, it's because the main "tanning" ingredient in basically every self-tanner is a chemical called dihydroxyacetone (DHA)—a color additive that reacts with the amino acids on the surface of your skin to leave you with a temporarily darkened skin tone. And while DHA is FDA-approved and widely considered a safe ingredient, it does make the hunt for a true, all-natural self-tanner pretty difficult. "There's technically no cause for concern when it comes to using DHA, but at the end of the day, it is a chemical, so it’s not like slathering oats or honey on your body," says dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor at Yale.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Bronzers That Give Dark Skin a Sun-Kissed Glow

No need to spend hours at the beach or in the sun to get glowy skin. While winter may have washed you out, you can get a healthy, luminous look sans sunburn with the right bronzer. This magical makeup simultaneously warms and highlights your face, giving you that post-tropical-vacation look. You can use bronzer to sculpt along the outer areas of your face and along the edge of your jawline, from your ear under your cheekbone and on the sides of the nose.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Face tanning mists are your easiest route to a natural summer glow

We tried eight of the most popular tanning mists and were pleasantly surprised by how foolproof they are. The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. If you feel wary about using self-tan on...
Skin Carepurewow.com

Skin Looking Dull Lately? Versed’s New Dermaplaning Tool Will Make Your Face Glow (for Just $20)

If you’re looking for a chic and consciously crafted beauty brand that delivers results and won’t cost you a small fortune, look no further than Versed. Since the brand’s launch in 2019, it’s quickly become one of our favorites, with standouts like Guards Up, a mineral sunscreen (and PureWow 100 winner) and Instant Gratification, a newly launched and aptly named dermaplaning tool.
Skin CarePosted by
Daily Mail

Glow like a beauty guru: Zoe Foster-Blake shares the exact skin routine she follows for a radiant complexion - and why a shower is key to a good facial

Beauty expert and founder of Go-To skincare Zoe Foster-Blake has shared the simple at-home facial she follows at least once a week in order to have a glowing complexion. The 40-year-old Young Rich Lister - who has an estimated wealth of $36million - likes to take the time out to do a 'reset' and at-home facial every week, often on a Sunday night, so her skin is clean for the week ahead.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Top 8 Frizz-Fighting Hair Products To Try

Not all frizz-fighting products are created equal. But with the right selection of shampoos, leave-in conditioners, styling creams, and the like, your hair can become manageable and shiny in no time. In all honesty, nobody likes tangled hair because it’s messy and can lead to damage and breakage. Regardless of...
Beauty & Fashioncupcakesandcashmere.com

An Honest, Highly Scientific Test of the Viral Tan Drops All Over Instagram

Earlier this year, Jess and Cass decided they were due for a change: After a year inside, both were craving a little sun-kissed color and a natural-looking tan—without the sun's dangerous rays. When we saw Tan Luxe's Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops all over Instagram (literally, it feels like they're everywhere these days!) they decided to give them a try—and document the process below to let you know if they're worth the nearly $50 splurge:
Skin Carecamillestyles.com

Yes, Naturally Glowing Skin Can Be Yours This Summer—Here’s How!

Does anyone else emerge from the colder months feeling like a lizard in desperate need of shedding its skin? Between lingering winter dryness, spring allergies, and over a year of quarantine, I’ve been tempted to take a pumice stone to my entire body on more than one occasion. Luckily, we need not be so extreme! If you, like me, have been wondering how to get naturally glowing skin without having to resort to such drastic measures then you’ve come to the right place.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 7 The Ordinary Products To Try This Summer

If you’re looking for effective skin-care products without breaking the bank, The Ordinary has you covered. With effective serums and cleansers, and masks, here is everything to get yourself summer-ready. When the weather turns hot and humid, our skin starts reacting differently to the temperature change. With breakouts and acne...
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

10 best Aldi beauty dupes of Pixi, Elizabeth Arden and Clinique products that actually work

If you love a bargain, you know Aldi is the place to shop. Whether it’s your weekly groceries, garden furniture or pet essentials, the budget supermarket sells everything you can think of.It’s also made a name for itself as an affordable beauty hotspot, with skincare and make-up products regularly being released in its Specialbuys section, most on limited-edition deals, that look very similar to some of our cult-favourite creams, lotions and beauty staples.As you would expect, the prices are very modest, but is it all gimmick? Or is there a bargain to be found that actually deserves a spot in...