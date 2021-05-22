Our Pick: Top 7 Self-Tanning Drops For Glowing Skin

If you've ever wondered why you don't see more natural self-tanners in the world, it's because the main "tanning" ingredient in basically every self-tanner is a chemical called dihydroxyacetone (DHA)—a color additive that reacts with the amino acids on the surface of your skin to leave you with a temporarily darkened skin tone. And while DHA is FDA-approved and widely considered a safe ingredient, it does make the hunt for a true, all-natural self-tanner pretty difficult. "There's technically no cause for concern when it comes to using DHA, but at the end of the day, it is a chemical, so it’s not like slathering oats or honey on your body," says dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor at Yale.