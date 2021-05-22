newsbreak-logo
A London principal horn tells all

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Burden was principal horn of the London Symphony Orchestra during the turbulent years of the mid-20th century. His son Tim has found a tape of his father’s reminiscences, including why he turned down a Philharmonia offer to sit beside Dennis Brain. Among other career highlights, he performed at the...

slippedisc.com
