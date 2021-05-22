newsbreak-logo
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.15 ($59.00).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 161.04 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £960.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at JMP Securities

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.30.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 292.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.28% of Aflac worth $97,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Natwest Markets Plc Regulatory News (83NF)

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:. Final Terms dated 26 May 2021 for NatWest Markets Plc ("NatWest Markets") for USD 20,000,000 SOFR Floating Rate Notes due May 2026 (ISIN: XS2346987378) issued under the £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of NatWest Markets (the "Programme"). The Final Terms contain...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $358.59

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.59.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $22.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31.