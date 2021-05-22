NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).www.modernreaders.com