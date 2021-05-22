Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).