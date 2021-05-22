Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.