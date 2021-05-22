newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The...

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loyd Grossman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Pfd#Quick Ratio#Lon#Average Price Target#Stock Price#Target Price#Share Price#Market Analyst#Lon#Gbx 101 60 Lrb#Gbx 42 78 Lrb#Gbx 1 Lrb#European#Grocery#Sweet Treats#Bisto#Paxo#Homepride#Smash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “. Several other equities research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,605 ($20.97).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,807.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,822.14 ($76.07).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 161.04 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £960.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Barrick Gold Corporation

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of C$32.5, which is approximately 9.65% above the present share price of $24.58. Wolfson expects Barrick Gold Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the second quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cqs Us LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cqs Us LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.