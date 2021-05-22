newsbreak-logo
Why Was Marissa Killed Off ‘The O.C.’? Mischa Barton Reveals the Reason

By Jacklyn Krol
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Mischa Barton revealed the real reason why her character Marissa Cooper was killed off of The O.C. On Tuesday (May 18), the actress spoke with E! Online about her character's tragic and surprising exit from the hit teen drama in 2006. "I've always felt ashamed in a way to really...

Mischa Barton Says She Was Bullied On The OC Set: People 'Were Very Mean To Me'

Barton opened up about "what was really going on behind the scenes" of the primetime soap before Marissa was killed off. 15 years ago today, Marissa Cooper died in Ryan Atwood's arms as as Imogen Heap's "Hallelujah" played in the background. As one of "The O.C.'s" leads, Mischa Barton's exit in the Season 3 finale was a shock to viewers -- and now Barton is revealing a bit more about what led to her character's demise.
Mischa Barton breaks her silence on the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's The O.C. death: I was "not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point"

Marissa's death on the May 18, 2006 "The Graduates" episode as Imogen Heap's haunting cover of "Hallelujah" played was one of the most memorable moments from The O.C., especially since Barton is rumored to have wanted off of the show. In an interview with E! News, Barton confirms she wanted out. "It's a bit complicated," she said. "It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel (Bilson) in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty. But, you know, I also loved the show and had to build up my own walls and ways of getting around dealing with that and the fame that was thrust specifically at me. Just dealing with like the amount of invasion I was having in my personal life, I just felt very unprotected, I guess is the best way to put it. I was working so hard, the longest hours probably out of all the characters. It wasn't an easy character for me to play because it wasn't me, which is why I think people liked it or thought Marissa was funny and latched on to her. They felt like this is entertaining because she's all over the place and who is this girl? It's like because this New York girl was trying to play this ditzy L.A. rich kid, you know?" Barton added: "This has been said before, but they kind of gave me an option. The producers were like, 'Well, do you want your job and to sail off into the sunset and potentially you can come back in the future in some bizarre TV scenario or we can kill your character off and you can go on with your career that you want and what you want to do?' I was getting offers from big films at the time and having to turn them down. I had always been supporting in The Sixth Sense and any of those things. My dream was to be offered those lead roles, so that's what happened. It just felt like it was the best thing for me and my health and just in terms of not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point."
Mischa Barton Is Finally Ready to Tell the Real Story Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

Watch: Today's the Day: "The O.C." Finale Turns 10. "Maybe some people just get lost." From the moment viewers met Marissa Cooper when The O.C. premiered in 2003, it was obvious that she was far from your average spoiled rich girl. Played by then-17-year-old Mischa Barton, Marissa was a tragic figure, one that never really seemed like she belonged even though she was beautiful, wealthy and privileged. Over the course of three seasons, she experienced an overdose, her parent's divorce, being held hostage (Never forget Oliver!) and shooting her boyfriend's brother, to name just a few.
Checking In on The O.C. Cast After Mischa Barton's Bombshell Revelations

Watch: Why Mischa Barton REALLY Left "The O.C." It's been 15 years since fans said goodbye to Marissa Cooper on The O.C. The character, played by Mischa Barton, was killed in the season three finale of the early 2000s series. And up until recently, Barton hadn't really spoken about her exit from the show. But in a recent interview with E! News, the 35-year-old actress addressed her departure.
Mischa Barton claims she was bullied on The O.C. set

Mischa Barton has claimed she experienced some "general bullying" on the set of 'The O.C.'. The 35-year-old actress - who played Marissa Cooper on the Fox series - has admitted her time on the set wasn't always enjoyable as she opened up about the bullying she received and confessed that she felt "very unprotected" at times whilst working on the programme.
Mischa Barton Said She Didn’t Feel “Protected” by the Cast and Crew on ‘The O.C.’

We're on the verge of celebrating the 20th anniversary of The O.C.—does anyone else feel extremely old right now? LOL—a drama TV series that followed the lives of the wealthy upper class teens of Orange County, California. If you were to ask any O.C. fan at the time, or possibly even now, who the breakout star of the show was, it'd be Mischa Barton hands down. While viewers absolutely adored watching Barton play Marissa Cooper every week, Barton didn't have the same positive experience. In a May 18th interview with E! News, the actress is finally opening up about her time on set and the real reason why she was *spoiler alert!* killed off in Season 3.
Mischa Barton Has Finally Shared The Real Reason She Left The O.C. In Such A Fiery, Dead Fashion

It has been fifteen years since Marissa Cooper was just killed off in that fiery season 3 finale of The O.C., and Mischa Barton is finally ready to talk about it. In an exclusive interview with E!News, Barton opened up about the real reason her character was nuked (not literally) from the show. Generally speaking, people thought Barton just wanted to shift into film acting, ‘cos it seemed so full on to kill off a main character like that.
