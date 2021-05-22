Mass Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Continuing a Surge in Homicides

Mayor Fulop has confirmed that two people were killed and four injured last night in a mass shooting in the area of Crescent Ave. & Brinkerhoff St. near Lincoln High School. According to the mayor, who wrote a lengthy post on Facebook this morning, six people “were sitting in a car, and two shooters walked up to that specific car and began firing. As of this morning, tragically, two of those victims have passed away and 4 are injured.”