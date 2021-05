On the first day of June home and family sign Cancer lights up as love planet Venus begins a month-long visit! We are caring and supportive to those we love and a bit tighter with our hard-earned money now. Venus is our beautiful evening star and will be visible for the next several months in the western sky. The New Moon in Gemini on the 10th is a Solar Eclipse and begins our lunar cycle this month. An emphasis falls on communication especially with Mercury Retrograde when misunderstandings can occur. We may need to check information twice as clarity is needed. Fiery planet Mars has stirred things up for the last few days but moves into Leo on the 11th when confidence, warmth, and fun-loving attitude prevails.