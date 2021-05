If you want to add some color to your outdoor space this summer and are lucky enough to have a deck or balcony, buying a railing planter is an easy way to do it. They mount to the edge with hooks, ledges, or a cutout in the base, and are generally a snap to set up—and some require zero time to install. They look great solo or in multiples, spaced evenly along the railing, plus you don't need to spend a fortune on the project, as there are options in the market for $20 or less. We've rounded up our favorites, with recommendations below to suit every style and budget.