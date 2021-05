Our bedrooms are more than just a place where we go to sleep. They are our sanctuaries and a place we go to when we want to unplug from the world. It goes without saying that we put a lot of effort and thought into how we want our bedrooms to look and feel. Our beds are specially designed and personal, from the bed size to even the thread count of the sheets you put on them. Canopy bed frames are a stylish statement bed piece, but you can also achieve the same look with canopy curtains.