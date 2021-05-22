newsbreak-logo
New Tech Paving the Way for Safer In-Store Shopping

altavistajournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) When it comes to in-store shopping, new data indicates that consumer confidence is on the rise. Experts attribute the confidence in part to a number of innovative technologies that have transformed the shopping experience. Indeed, while an April 2020 survey by Sensormatic Solutions found that 79% of consumers were...

www.altavistajournal.com
Jobsknuj.net

SHOP TECH

Courtland Waste Handling Inc. has an opening for a full-time Shop Technician who will service, repair, recondition and assemble customer and dealership equipment, new and used. Will be necessary to maintain and operate shop equipment and tools, performing quality work, as quickly and profitably as possible. Majority of work is done in the shop, but some field travel may be required.
New York City, NYprogressivegrocer.com

Tech Company Launches 1st Grocery Shopping Engine

Personalization in online shopping has just gotten easier with the launch of Anycart’s online grocery shopping engine. The software technology company has addressed key consumer barriers in online shopping to provide a seamless experience for both consumers and retail partners during the pandemic and beyond. The massive increase in online...
TechnologyTech Times

Tech And The Future Of Business: How Has New And Emerging Tech Revolutionised Online Shopping

Technology is ever-changing and with this comes new business opportunities for companies all over the globe. Whether it be business opportunities for international markets or e-commerce platforms expanding with blockchain, there are several ways that you can benefit from this in the future. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into how new and emerging technologies such as this can revolutionise the future of business in 2021.
Scottsdale, AZazpbs.org

Safer shopping: Scottsdale mother invents recyclable shopping cart liner

For Andi Barness-Rubin, the COVID-19 pandemic led to invention. The Scottsdale woman created a recyclable shopping cart liner to protect people from the germs and grime that cling to carts. Barness-Rubin, who started Cart Safe in April 2020, points to an often-quoted study from University of Arizona microbiologist Charles Gerba...
Beauty & Fashionluxurytravelmagazine.com

Booksy Paves The Way For Other Beauty Scheduling Apps

If you’re in need of virtually any kind of a beauty-related service, look no further than Booksy. This San Francisco-based global company looks to improve and facilitate the process of scheduling visits at beauty salons. Currently the biggest one on the market, Booksy has expanded tremendously, currently providing thousands of beauticians and over 13 million customers in more than 80 countries.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

Half of All New Stores Opening This Year Are This One Kind of Shop

No matter how you look at it, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a disastrous effect on the retail industry. Many temporary closures have become permanent as the shift to online shopping has made it too difficult for big and small businesses to operate. But it appears that one type of store is immune to these changes as they'll make up about half of all stores opening across the U.S. this year. Read on to see what could be popping up in your town.
Businessprintedelectronicsnow.com

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls, VSBLTY Expand Partnership

Johnson Controls announced that it expanded its partnership with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. to further advance Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, to offer retailers the ability to increase consumer engagement at the point-of-purchase and discover demographic insights driving those purchase decisions. “In today’s hyper-connected world, the most...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Digital Tools and Mobile Apps Are Key to Driving Customer Loyalty According to Mobiquity Restaurant and Convenience Store Survey

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers compelling digital products and services for the world's leading brands, has released results of a new Restaurant and Convenience Store Digital Impact Report. This new study explores how consumers are engaging with technology in restaurants and convenience stores as well as how this engagement affects loyalty, order frequency, and in-store or in-restaurant traffic. Mobiquity surveyed nearly 1,300 consumers across the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older in order to gain insight into their current digital habits when it comes to ordering food, how these habits may change moving forward, and what digital experiences still need improving. Findings include that younger people have increased their digital engagement frequency the most in the past year, presenting the biggest opportunity for restaurants and convenience stores to utilize digital offerings that cater to this growing audience, encourage more occasions and ultimately earn their long-term business.
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Paving the Way for the Next Era of Retail

Meet the top 40 professionals under the age of 40 who are at the forefront of reimagining retail for a new era of consumers and a world forever changed. Get to know the 2021 class here with an inside look at what makes their brilliant minds tick, and what’s driving them forward amid the transforming retail landscape — plus fun facts and the books, podcasts, movies and other media that motivate and inspire them.
Computersallnetarticles.com

Real Estate on Blockchain Paves Way for New Technology

The COVID-19 outbreak has immensely increased online traffic due to the global mandate for people not to go outside unless absolutely necessary. Now, almost everything is done online. Imagine the data being generated by users on a daily basis. It is just massive. And as industries develop next-generation products and services to keep up with the times, the need for a technology to be able to accommodate big date is highlighted.
Grocery & Supermaketreviewjournal.com

40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money

Households across the nation have been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many experiencing income loss and food insecurity. According to U.S census data, 23.8 million adults (or 9.5% of all adults in the country) reported that their household sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat in the last seven days during the survey window ending Oct. 26, 2020.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens Thursday

The Amazon Fresh grocery store in the Festival at Manchester Lakes Shopping Center in Franconia will open on Thursday, May 27, the company has announced. The grocery store is opening in part of the former Shoppers grocery store, which closed in early 2020. Amazon describes the shopping experience this way:
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

New anchor store announced for Trussville Shopping Center

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A fourth store announced it will be opening soon in the Trussville Shopping Center, off Chalkville Mountain Road. Ashley Homestore will go in the space of the former Office Depot. The store offers room-to-room furnishings including furniture and decor for living spaces, bedrooms, kitchens and more. Previous announcements […]
Retailbeautypackaging.com

NPD Reports 4 Retail Trends to Watch in the Coming Months

The retail industry is now doing better than many retailers expected last year as stores, offices, and schools shut down across the country. In fact, compared to last year, discretionary retail sales revenue in the U.S grew 17% from January 1 through May 8, 2021, according to The NPD Group.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Kiplinger

18 Worst Things to Buy at Dollar Stores

Just because it’s priced at $1 doesn’t make an item a bargain. If you find yourself filling your basket with dollar-store buys that you never use because the quality is poor or the brand is unfamiliar, then you’re simply wasting money. Hey, a buck is a buck – and they add up over time.
Grocery & SupermaketAllrecipes.com

Consumers Are Switching Stores as Grocery Prices Rise

You may already know that prices for a lot of popular commodities and food products have been trending upward as of late, owing to a potent mix of supply snags and soaring demand. Now, the cumulative effect of those prices increases on everything from pork to Parmesan is starting to trickle down to shoppers, inspiring them to be more mindful when it comes to where they shop at what things cost.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

More Than Half Of Shoppers Always Buy This At Dollar Stores

Dollar stores are rather convenient when you need to purchase essential items quickly without blowing your budget. According to Cheapism, these stores have an impressive presence across the country: You're looking at a larger number of Dollar stores than, say, retail giants such as Costco and Walmart. While it's undeniable that most items at these stores are inexpensive, you may not be getting the best bang for your buck, so it's best to research which products are actually worth it.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes

The New Office: Safer, Or Just Different?

Plenty has been said about the future of the office space of late. The consensus is that it’s never going to be the same again, but what it looks like is another story. Some are insisting the open plan is over and we’ll return to walls and box-like offices. Others are curtailing any plans to bring people back to the office at all, relying instead on technology and the new culture of digital collaboration. There’s a cut-our-losses aspect to this, since the cost of commercial office space that’s woefully underutilized can hurt.