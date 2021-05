WORX WG850 – 12 Amps of Dethatching Fury. Removing thatch from your lawn might not be something you currently have on your to-do list, but it likely should be. If the layer of thatch becomes too thick, it can cause problems in a lawn. Fertilizing too much in combination with not using a bagger usually allows grass clippings to build up too much. Thatch cannot easily be removed as it is a tough layer of debris, so you’ll need to hire someone with a dethatcher to come and remove it for you. If you have about a half-inch of thatch you can get away with annual dethatching in the spring. Those with more than a half-inch of thatch should consider dethatching in the spring and fall. Thatch keeps air, water and nutrients from getting to the soil and increases the chances you’ll have lawn disease and insect issues.