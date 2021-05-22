newsbreak-logo
Super Quiz: The Bible

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Philistine was slain by David with a slingshot. The Book of Luke states that Satan entered into this apostle. Pharaoh's daughter found him floating in a basket in the Nile. God destroyed these two cities but spared Lot and his family. This Roman governor asked Jesus, "What is truth?"

Arkansas Online

Super Quiz: Three-Letter Answers

An amount of money that you must pay to the government. A playing card having one spot or pip. An implement used to row a boat. The surface of the ground with grass growing on it. An earnest promise to behave in a certain manner. To make a choice. The...
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” (John 1:1 AKJV) The Word is Jesus and He is God. He is the second person of the holy Trinity.
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Unfathomable love for us

NASHVILLE (BP) — This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
ReligionFinger Lakes Times

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Women of the Bible Speak'

“The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream, Fox News Books/Harper Collins, 235pp, $25.99, 2021. In “The Women of the Bible Speak,” Fox News Channel anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream gives readers a better understanding of the content and meaning of stories in the Old and the New Testament by portraying women as central figures in these biblical stories. The sixteen women featured in Bream’s highly readable and insightful book were, as Bream shows us, “bold and brave, finding courage in the moments when everything hung in the balance. They were voices of truth and reason. They were steady and creative, following God’s direction when it didn’t make sense by the world’s standards.”
Religionadventist.news

Circus becomes a point of the study of the Bible

During the pandemic, the Seventh-day Adventist Church across the Central Plateau carried out various social actions on behalf of people directly affected by a lack of work. A group of members of the church of Vicente Pires, in the Federal District (DF), and other congregations, found Circo Portugal, the Circus, in the course of their volunteer work. It is located in Taguatinga which is the administrative region of DF.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Follow the Bible, not false doctrines

When I read the word of God, I don’t try to second guess what God is trying to tell us. Take the Scripture from Mark 16 when Jesus is telling us if you want to go to heaven, you must be baptized in water to have your sins washed away. Some pastors teach all you have to do is believe and being baptized is not essential for salvation. I believe what Jesus is telling us here.
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Bible Say About Your Purpose?

Many Christians wonder what their God-given purpose is. While most of us want the answer to this question, we generally do not know where to start to figure out the answer. We are naturally drawn to the idea of knowing our purpose and pursuing our calling. Therefore, many people are trying to figure out if they are making the right career choices, utilizing their gifts and on the right path. One of the reasons this question is so important is because the work we do matters to God. If we know that our purpose is important to God, then it makes sense to ask where God is directing your life. The best place to go to for this answer is the Bible.
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” ~ Proverbs 31:30-31.
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

A New Poll Shows Bible Readership Soared in 2020

Bible reading increased significantly in 2020, according to a new poll released Tuesday, with an estimated 181 million Americans opened a Bible compared to 169 million readers in 2019. The American Bible Society/Barna poll, which surveyed 3,354 Americans, attributes the 7.1 percent increase to the global pandemic and civil unrest.
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives us principles that will guide our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: I serve in the military and was saved at an evangelistic meeting on base. My faith is in Jesus now and I read the Bible and try to treat others well. But I have to admit that I have a hard time giving up my friends who believe differently, and I stay in turmoil about giving in to peer pressure. What is the solution? — F.O.
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

Louie Giglio, Natalie Bergman and an Xtreme Bible Game

This week, Passion founder Louie Giglio joins us to talk about mental health — both his own struggles and how he’s found help winning those battles practically, mentally and spiritually. (It’s this week’s Quarterlife Conversation, presented by UHSM.) Also, we introduce you to singer/songwriter Natalie Bergman, whose amazing new album ‘Mercy’ is about both an unbelievable tragedy and the peace she was able to find in the middle of it. Plus, there’s RELEVANT News and Slices covering the gamut from an enterprising 4-year-old to summer travel to Black Superman. And don’t miss the end of the show, where the cast and a listener go to battle in an Xtreme study Bible game!
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

This week we go back to the Old Testament and read the book of Joshua. Joshua became the leader of Israel after the death of Moses. Finally, the journey is nearing the end. The Israelites left Egypt by crossing the Red Sea on dry land and they enter the promised land on dry land crossing the River Jordan. Once again Joshua reminds them of the Law, and that God is with them as long as they are obedient.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Bible prophecy has been fulfilled

I believe all Bible prophecy has been fulfilled. The promises of God to man from Genesis 3:15 and forward were fulfilled before the end of the first century AD at the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD. The points that directly reach the subject of salvation for man is what should truly interest us. Being in a correct relationship with God is of vital importance if brain one is remotely active, Our existence is temporary if we have not noticed yet. We can start that life we have now (eternal life?) by obeying God’s law in the New Testament (Gal. 6:2; James 1:25; Hebrews 5:8, 9; Matt. 7:21-23).
ReligionWashington Post

The seeds of police brutality in the Bible

(RNS) — When biblical scholar Esther Hamori read about the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white police officer in 2014, she was struck by certain elements of the officer’s testimony. “I tried to hold his right arm,” officer Darren Wilson told the grand jury. “And when I grabbed...
ReligionLongview News-Journal

Today's Bible verse

“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a person sows, this he will also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will reap destruction from the flesh, but the one who sows to the Spirit will reap eternal life from the Spirit.”
ReligionBaptist Standard

Explore the Bible: Faith Tested

The Explore the Bible lesson for June 6 focuses on Job 1:8-22. Over the course of the past year, I imagine we all felt like Job at one time or another. Consider what has occurred: a global pandemic, the closing of church buildings, not being able to live life as we are would have hoped and expected, and the general fear and unrest that seems to plague our world. What has been your response in the midst of trial and tribulation? I pray we all glean insight and understanding from Job and his plight during our study.
Religionpersecution.org

Continued Faithfulness of India’s Bibles and Bikes Evangelists

(International Christian Concern) – “I was gifted a Bible by a Christian friend that changed my life forever,” Pastor Mahesh, one of the beneficiaries of the Bikes and Bibles for India Initiative, recently told International Christian Concern (ICC). Pastor Mahesh embraced Jesus as a youth while questioning Hinduism, the religion...
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

God is real and the Bible is truth

The first of many prophecies that prove that God is real and Bible is 100% real was given to the prophet Isaiah (760BC to 698BC) was told by God this in Isaiah 45:18 [“For thus says the LORD, Who created the heavens, Who is God, Who formed the earth and made it, Who has established it, Who did not create it in vain, Who formed it to be inhabited: “I am the LORD, and there is no other.”(NKJV)].
Worldadventist.news

Bible Day in Kyrgyzstan

The celebration of Bible Day on May 1st in the communities of Kyrgyzstan has become a known tradition and blessing for all Seventh-day Adventist Church members and guests. The initiative to organize and celebrate the Day of the Bible belonged to the Department of the Sabbath School of the Kyrgyz Mission and was supported by all communities and groups of the Church. Reading poetry, singing, Bible trivia, sermons - everything was dedicated to the Word of God. Children and adults alike enjoyed reciting their favorite scriptures by heart.