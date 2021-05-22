Super Quiz: The Bible

“The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream, Fox News Books/Harper Collins, 235pp, $25.99, 2021. In “The Women of the Bible Speak,” Fox News Channel anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream gives readers a better understanding of the content and meaning of stories in the Old and the New Testament by portraying women as central figures in these biblical stories. The sixteen women featured in Bream’s highly readable and insightful book were, as Bream shows us, “bold and brave, finding courage in the moments when everything hung in the balance. They were voices of truth and reason. They were steady and creative, following God’s direction when it didn’t make sense by the world’s standards.”