Super Quiz: The Bible

Many Christians wonder what their God-given purpose is. While most of us want the answer to this question, we generally do not know where to start to figure out the answer. We are naturally drawn to the idea of knowing our purpose and pursuing our calling. Therefore, many people are trying to figure out if they are making the right career choices, utilizing their gifts and on the right path. One of the reasons this question is so important is because the work we do matters to God. If we know that our purpose is important to God, then it makes sense to ask where God is directing your life. The best place to go to for this answer is the Bible.