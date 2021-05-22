10 great British city breaks for both culture and outdoor fun
How about a city with two medieval colleges and castles, two picturesque rivers and miles of sandy beach?. On a sunny day, Aberdeen’s granite buildings sparkle as the light glints off specks of mica in the stone. Walk or cycle beside the city’s long sands from the old fishing village of Footdee to the basking seals at Donmouth nature reserve. There are several places to hire bikes and 150 miles of Aberdeenshire coastline.www.theguardian.com