The Apollo Eagles did everything they needed to and did it quickly Monday as they cruised to the 15-0 win in three innings over Warren Central at AHS. It was not only a win for the Eagles but a memorable day on multiple fronts as it was Tony Mattingly’s last game at Eagle Stadium as an assistant coach for Apollo. The game also had a record broken with Harrison Bowman stealing his 34th base of the year to break a record that was set in 1985.