It’s that time of year again, when seniors graduate from high school. Back when Chino was a much less populated city, the Chino Champion would run every name and photo of graduating seniors...much like a yearbook. The 1963 graduating class of Chino High School had 219 graduates and each student had their photo printed in the newspaper. The Champion still lists the names of each high school graduate, but now that there are four high schools in the district, the list has really grown.