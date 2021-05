Together more than 67 years in life, Rex and Marilyn White are now together forever in eternity. Rex E. White, age 92, longtime Rhodes resident and proud U.S. Veteran, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021. His wife, Marilyn, 92, passed away only three short days later on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. Both passed at Southridge Nursing and Rehab Center.