Des Moines, IA

McLean medals; Garber gets fourth and more

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Lizzie Garber was on a quest to make amends Friday afternoon at the blue oval. The BCLUW senior hurdler has had a mixed history at Drake Stadium, saying that she felt she hadn’t performed well often at the track in her prior appearances. Garber’s showing in the second day of the state meet was a step in the right direction — two medals, a top-two seed in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles and a top-five finish in the 400 hurdles.

