Bobcats building from the ground up

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Marshalltown boys’ track and field had a promising but not perfect first day at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Drake Stadium, with strong finishes such as senior Deonté Dean sealing his spots in the 200- and 100-meter finals, senior Jaiden Buchanan’s 10th place after being the 11th seed in the 400 dash, and junior Conner Smith going from the 23rd seed to a 15th-place finish in the 3,200-meter run.

www.timesrepublican.com
