Bobcats building from the ground up

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.