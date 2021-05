Last week the Cincinnati Reds designated right-handed reliever Carson Fulmer for assignment. Today he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville. The first three weeks of the season had gone well for Carson Fulmer. He made 11 appearances through April 27th, and allowed runs in just two of them. He tossed 13.0 innings and had 11 strikeouts with a 3.46 ERA in that span while holding hitters to a .196/.296/.326 line. But the wheels fell off over the next three-and-a-half weeks. From April 30th through May 20th he pitched in eight games that spanned 11.2 innings where he had an ERA of 10.