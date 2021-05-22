newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Brian Jay Kerr, 64

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Jay Kerr, 64, lifelong resident of Marshalltown, passed away unexpectedly late in the evening of Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Unity Point Health in Marshalltown. Cremation rites have been accorded and the public is invited to a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th at the Center School Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. His family requests casual attire, preferably Iowa Hawkeye or New York Yankee clothing and please bring your favorite story or memory of Brian to share. Masks are required unless fully vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to his family for a later designation. For further information or to leave his family a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

www.timesrepublican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
City
Marshalltown, IA
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unity Point Health#A Celebration Of Life#New York Yankee#Center School Cemetery#Memorial Contributions#Lifelong Resident#Iowa Hawkeye#Cremation Rites#Flowers#Casual Attire#Memory#Www Mitchellfh Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Ribbon finally cut for Little Scholars

A ribbon cutting was held at the Little Scholars Learning Center on Tuesday – seven months after the child care facility opened up in Marshalltown. Lisa Hines, founder and owner, has also been operating a Little Scholars in Conrad. She said since opening the Marshalltown location in October, 59 spots...
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Founders take part in their final Blessing of the Bikes

Jackie Ingraham, a staple of the Marshalltown biking community, had one word to describe her feelings Saturday afternoon at Riverview Park. “I’m overwhelmed,” Jackie said, while sitting next to husband Fred. “With the weather, with this turnout, it makes me actually want to cry.”. She was contemplating the reception she...
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

More trees donated in Marshalltown

A total of 195 trees will be donated in Marshalltown this week. Riverview Park and the Marshalltown Little League Park received 65 trees from the Marshalltown High School Bobcat Alumni Fund on Wednesday. The remaining 130 trees will be donated to JBS employees this Friday and available for pick-up on...