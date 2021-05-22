Brian Jay Kerr, 64, lifelong resident of Marshalltown, passed away unexpectedly late in the evening of Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Unity Point Health in Marshalltown. Cremation rites have been accorded and the public is invited to a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th at the Center School Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. His family requests casual attire, preferably Iowa Hawkeye or New York Yankee clothing and please bring your favorite story or memory of Brian to share. Masks are required unless fully vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to his family for a later designation. For further information or to leave his family a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.