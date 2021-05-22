newsbreak-logo
Congrats to the Class of 2021 — and the first students I ever taught

By Tyra Damm
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have two beloved children plus hundreds more thanks to my teaching career. Somehow each year, my heart makes room for more, and now four dozen of those kids, my first-ever class, are graduating high school this season. I first wrote about them in 2013, six weeks into the school...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congrats#Sports Marketing#Softball#Study Skills#Etiquette#College Kids#College Students#High School Students#School Friends#Grade School#Teaching#School Year#Elementary School#Fifth Graders#Law School#Cheerleading#Colleges#Virtual Learning#Mastery#Birthdays
Related
EducationThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Everyone deserves kudos after a difficult school year

Most area schools celebrated graduations over the past weekend, marking the end to a strange, difficult year. The end of the 2019-20 academic year was certainly one that every student will remember. They lost pretty much an entire spring semester of learning. For the Class of 2020, pomp and circumstance was missing. Some held virtual events or odd in-person walks across mostly barren stages.
PoliticsPosted by
Arkansas Times

The school dilemma: In-person or not

The local paper gave page-one space today to news that New York public schools would reopen in the fall with no option for students to attend remotely. The issue is becoming tribal — like most other public policy decisions these days. Arkansas, as a matter of Hutchinson administration policy, resisted widespread use of remote teaching in regular public school districts. Republican politicians like Sen. Tom Cotton have tried to blame teacher fears of pandemic spread as a justification for remote classes on deadbeat union teachers. Digital learning has been a mixed bag — good for some, terrible by others, with income seeming to be a key determinant. Expecting teachers to oversee both in-person and remote students has also been a big ask.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Founding class of M.E.T. students graduates

When Michelle Lu, BS 21, applied to UC Berkeley four years ago, she planned to study engineering. But then she checked a box that changed her future. “There are only a few decisions that really change the course of one’s life,” said Lu, who is among 41 students in the founding Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology (M.E.T.) class that graduated last Saturday. “Applying to and attending M.E.T. was one of those decisions for me.”
Family RelationshipsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Parents should have a say in the question of their child repeating a grade

Some Pennsylvania students surmounted the educational hurdles that popped up during the pandemic this school year. Others? Perhaps not. In this unusual year, it could be that those best able to gauge whether students kept pace with their curriculums, which often were covered by a mix of in-person and remote teaching, are most likely the students’ parents.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP celebrates First Class of Pharmacists

As a pharmacy technician at Walgreens pharmacy, Alejandro Perez took great satisfaction in helping people with limited resources obtain their medications for free or at a very low cost. Perez, a student at The University of Texas at El Paso’s School of Pharmacy, recalled how he helped a customer save...
Educationhayshighguidon.com

Student Council holds class elections

On Wednesday, May 5, Student Council held class elections in the Lecture Hall during PRIDE Time. StuCo members voted for the president and vice president of each grade for the upcoming school year. Junior Aiden DeBey was elected as the Senior Class president. “I decided to run for class president...
Clarence, NYclarencebee.com

Putting our students first

I’ve been a proud resident of Clarence for 16 years, with my husband Jeff and three children, Tori, Mason and Carter. We chose Clarence as home due to its small-town feel, amazing schools and taxpayer value. I want to preserve these reasons to choose Clarence for our residents, families and those looking to move into our community. I work in […]
Tenniswivk.com

VOLeaders Academy Welcomes Largest Class Ever for 2021-22

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department recently selected its VOLeaders Academy Class of 2021-22. Following the success of last year’s expansion, this year’s program will be split into two cohorts that will participate simultaneously. The seventh annual collection of VOLeaders is the largest in the history of the program, comprising...
MinoritiesNPR

'We Can And Should Teach This History': New Bills Limit How Teachers Talk About Race

Republican state lawmakers across the country are advancing bills that limit how public school teachers can talk about race in the classroom. Across the country, Republican state legislatures are drafting laws that aim to restrict how public school teachers can talk about race in their classrooms. Laws have already been adopted in Idaho and Oklahoma, and they're advancing in half a dozen other states. But the laws have angered educators, who say they're being targeted for trying to have tough but important conversations about race with their students. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.
Amarillo, TXacranger.com

First-year classes plan for changes

Amarillo College’s First-Year Seminar class, EDUC 1100, is changing. AC officials say the curriculum changes will help prepare students for life after graduation. Becky Burton, the associate vice president of academic learning, said: “that this course has always been updated to meet the needs of students.” Successful schools have to learn to adapt to new situations and ideas, to be able to be the best that they can be, she said. “FYS was originally a study skills-based course, but what we have found out over the years is that students need opportunities to do more career-related research and exploration. So, over the last year, it has transitioned to a career-focused course.” She also added that they are “still including some skill-based learning skills.”
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: SIUE education in a post-pandemic world

After a rapid pivot, what comes next for education?. With the end of the school year, educators are taking a breath and taking stock of the lessons learned during the grueling months since last March. Administrators are asking important questions that will shape education in the years to come. What was learned from this experience? What innovations should be kept? What should be left behind?
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

YOU, YOUR KIDS & SCHOOL: We've learned to 'just keep swimming'

As we wind down the 2020-21 school year at Hutchinson Middle School, we have many things to reflect on and celebrate this year. We are very busy reshaping the educational plans for next fall. We can all say that this school year has been a year like no other. As educators we have grown in many ways, moving in and out of learning model changes, adapting to new safety guidelines, yet providing the best instruction to all of the middle school students.
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

CMC graduates one of its largest classes ever

Commencement at Colorado Mountain College is always a special day, but this year was different, the college said in a news release. And, not different because students wore masks or because they had to physically distance. Different, in that commencement was not just a fleeting moment of joy. It was a triumphant celebration for hundreds of students who overcame hardship after hardship to get to this point.