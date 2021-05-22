Congrats to the Class of 2021 — and the first students I ever taught

Amarillo College’s First-Year Seminar class, EDUC 1100, is changing. AC officials say the curriculum changes will help prepare students for life after graduation. Becky Burton, the associate vice president of academic learning, said: “that this course has always been updated to meet the needs of students.” Successful schools have to learn to adapt to new situations and ideas, to be able to be the best that they can be, she said. “FYS was originally a study skills-based course, but what we have found out over the years is that students need opportunities to do more career-related research and exploration. So, over the last year, it has transitioned to a career-focused course.” She also added that they are “still including some skill-based learning skills.”