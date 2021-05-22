newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Wound Center is wonderful place

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is my pleasure to add very positive praise to the recent article in the Times-Republican regarding national recognition for patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes for the Wound Center. I thought I could heal my lower leg wound, but was I ever wrong. Dr. Scurr referred me to the Wound...

www.timesrepublican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greeting#The Bell#Clapping#10s#Patient Care#Times Republican#The Wound Clinic#Wound#Center#Dr Scurr#Patient Satisfaction#Dr Michael Mccune#Lower Leg#National Recognition#Clinical Outcomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

Medwatch: Wound care center at CCMH awarded for its quality care

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine was nationally recognized for its quality care recently. The center is one of around 50 that received the Robert A. Warriner award for clinical excellence for advanced wound healing out of the more than 600 eligible centers.
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS BUZZ: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center honored for wound care

The Center of Distinction and Clinical Excellence 2020 Awards were recently presented to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, for the third consecutive year. LWRMC Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine by Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The...
theconcordinsider.com

Hope Resource Center: A place of angels

Hope Resource Center at the Payson Center for Cancer was, and still is, the kind of support I need to get me through the hardest time of my life. Diagnosed with Her2+ breast cancer in January 2018 did not seem real. Fear, anxiety, confusion and despair, left me in a daze. The thought of chemotherapy, surgery and medications was overwhelming. I was determined to have some control and go as natural as possible while getting the treatment I needed. When I learned of the Hope Resource Center and the many programs, I felt relief and knew I needed to contact them. Diet and nutrition was very important to me and if I were going into battle. I wanted all the tools I could get my hands on. Megan provided so much support and valuable information, I felt confident that we were going to do this right. After surgery, I met Nancy, (I call her my lingerie specialist). I felt awkward, broken and my self-esteem had gone out the window but Nancy’s encouragement helped me feel empowered and back in control. From Aromatherapy to wigs at the HeartGifts Boutique, the items, tips and tricks you would never imagine are available, before, during, and after treatment.
Huntington, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Huntington Hospital Opens Wound Care Center

Huntington Hospital has opened a specialized wound care and hyperbaric medicine treatment center. The new center provides outpatient care for patients with non-healing wounds, including millions of Americans with diabetes or circulatory problems who develop non-healing wounds that limit their activity or even threaten their lower extremities. These problems usually respond to the use of the latest advances in wound care therapy.
Lexington, KYspectrumnews1.com

William Wells Brown Community Center provides safe place for everyone

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One Lexington Community Center is looking forward to reopening its doors to the community this summer. With free summer programs, William Wells Brown Community Center has made many changes and safety precautions to keep everyone safe. What You Need To Know. William Wells Brown Community Center offers...
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Local patient finds healing at the Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center

Spending time with his wife, family and friends is one of Jacob Hearld's greatest joys. The 25-year-old, Pulaski County resident is committed to caring for and being with his family and friends as much as possible. However, it wasn't long ago that Jacob's health prevented him from spending this cherished time with the people he loves the most.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Effects of Comprehensive Geriatric Care Models on Postoperative Outcomes in Geriatric Surgical Patients

Aparna Saripella; Sara Wasef; Mahesh Nagappa; Sheila Riazi; Marina Englesakis; Jean Wong; Frances Chung. Background: The elderly population is highly susceptible to develop post-operative complications after major surgeries. It is not clear whether the comprehensive geriatric care models are effective in reducing adverse events. The objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to determine whether the comprehensive geriatric care models improved clinical outcomes, particularly in decreasing the prevalence of delirium and length of hospital stay (LOS) in elderly surgical patients.
SciencePosted by
WUSA9

Children's Science Center thanks the 'wonderful works of science' as they prepare for return of summer camp

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Children's Science Center at Fair Oaks Mall will reopen its doors for the first time in more than a year starting in June. "We are going to be operating differently. We will have timed-entry sessions on the weekends for general visitations starting June 19," said Dorothy Ready, the Director of Communications at Children's Science Center. "Then on Monday through Friday, we are just dedicating the space that we have in the lab to our campers."
Orlando, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

AdventHealth and Sema4 Launch Data-driven Precision Medicine Program to Optimize Patient Care and Outcomes

Expanding their investment in precision medicine, AdventHealth is leveraging Sema4’s health intelligence platform to enable a range of clinical and research initiatives. AdventHealth and Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced a wide-ranging collaboration that builds upon the current AdventHealth Genomics and Personalized Health Program to provide new research insights and to prevent, detect and treat disease in their patients.
Health ServicesTimes News

LVHN pioneers robotic guidance spine surgery

Lehigh Valley Health Network is first in the region to perform surgery using the Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance Platform. This technology allows surgeons to fully plan a procedure before a patient even arrives to the operating room. During the procedure, the surgeon guides the robot to execute the...
MuseumsSmithsonian

Wonderful Women Wednesday: Janice Majewski

Janice Majewski was the accessibility coordinator for the Smithsonian between 1991 and 2001 and founded the Institution’s accessibility program. In this role, she worked with the Smithsonian’s museum and the National Zoo to increase accessibility throughout the Institution. Majewski also led the teams that wrote the Smithsonian Guidelines for Accessible Exhibition Design, the first comprehensive set of U.S. museum exhibition universal design guidelines, and Part of Your General Public is Disabled, the museum training manual. She joined the Smithsonian’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1978 as the coordinator for special education and later became the office’s director of outreach programs.
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may reduce complication risk during cardiac ablation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- The leader of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center participated in a clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a new lattice sphere catheter designed to optimize procedural efficiency and efficacy across a broad range of cardiac arrhythmias. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials of this catheter in Europe.
Religiontrumbulltimes.com

Walsh's Wonderings - Planning to plan

I lost another friend today. The fact that I’d never met Chuck in person doesn’t make it any easier. I’d met him in a Christian fellowship meeting on Zoom in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and I was immediately impressed by his calm, wise demeanor and outlook on life. He brought me closer to God even as he unknowingly drew closer to meeting God.
Columbia, SCscdhec.gov

Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall Switching to Single-Shot Janssen Vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Beginning Thursday, May 27, the single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Columbia Place Mall. The CVC site is a FEMA-supported, large-scale vaccination clinic that's a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County and the City of Columbia. This will be the only vaccine available at the site beginning May 27.