newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Tom Wesselmann and NOAH Deliver Collaborative Collection

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOAH and Pop Art legend Tom Wesselmann have teamed up to deliver a collaborative collection. The capsule offers Wesselmann’s work like Face #5, one from Bedroom Paintings, Mouth #7, Monica Sitting with Mondrian #4 and Seascape #4 on both bold and monochromatic T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts, pocket T-shirts, white towels and a simple transparent tumbler. Each piece in the collection features minimal branding from both the artist and the brand, with insignias found on either the sleeve, back or front of the apparel.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wesselmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Noah#Pop Art#Street Art#Fashion Inspiration#Fan Art#Bedroom Paintings#The Noah Noodle Shop#Chinatown Market#Action Painting#Minimal Branding#Color#Approach#Transparent#Harajuku#Pocket T Shirts#Dover Street#Tokyo#Jpy#Ginza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Paintings
Related
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

What's Dreamier Than a Brock Collection x H&M Collaboration? Quite Honestly, Nothing

We thought we had a crop of romantic summer dresses all lined up, but then H&M dropped the news about its collaboration with Brock Collection, and we quickly realized we have more to shop. Los Angeles-based label Brock Collection was founded in 2014 by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, who met at New York City's Parsons School of Design. The duo have quickly become known for a sophisticated vintage aesthetic and soft-tone, romantic florals, which they bring to a more affordable price point for this H&M range that retails at $13-$50 and is sourced from fully sustainable fabrics including organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel lyocell.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Lacoste has the benefit of being a brand at the nexus of athleisure and luxury, offering pieces that are at once trop sportif and trop française. That’s a clutch position for a fashion house in these times. It also has the benefit of the well-dressed Louise Trotter at its helm. For those not lucky enough to have met Trotter in person, let me paint a picture: She is the woman in a slouchy polo, mannish trousers, white sneakers, and aviator glasses that makes you pinch yourself in a jealous rage when you pass her on the street or are seated next to her at a dinner. Someone who is calmly unstudied, comfortable, and totally not try-hard. Suffice to say, Trotter has long understood the benefits of generous, easy to wear clothing with arty touches in the form of a funny, albeit small, graphic or the juxtaposition of sorbet colors.
Retailhypebeast.com

CASETiFY Takes to the High Seas With Its 'One Piece' Collaborative Collection

Continuing to add to its expansive lineup of collaborations, CASETiFY has now announced its latest team-up with Shueisha manga/anime series One Piece. Celebrating Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, the special range draws on the spirit of the high seas adventure of One Piece with playful designs to accompany you every day. Playful chibi-style designs mark CASETiFY accessories, including the ultra-protective Impact Cases, MagSafe-Compatible Cases, Biodegradable Leather Cases and everyday essential Material Cases. A variety of colorways highlight Luffy, Zoro, Ace, Nami, Sanji, Sabo and Chopper, along with the Jolly Roger, a compass guide and more.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Toms Unity Collection 2021 Honors Pride Today and Every Day

Toms is celebrating love and pride with its 2021 Unity Collection. Debuting today, the third annual capsule honors Pride Month with colorful sneakers as well as coordinating face masks and sunglasses. The release features four new sneaker designs in men’s and women’s sizing including the classic Baja and Alpargata silhouettes, all available from $55 to $60 at Toms.com.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Urban Decay’s latest collection is in collaboration with Prince

Urban Decay has announced a new limited-edition collection in collaboration with the Prince Estate.Inspired by The Purple One’s signature hue, the line pays homage to the musician’s personal style and features two eyeshadow palettes; an eyeliner; a highlighter; face powder and a makeup brush.Each product is also encased in packaging featuring Prince’s Love symbol, in a nod to his 14th studio album. The full collection will be available to shop online on 27 May, but fans can sign up to pre-order their favourite items on 21 May. “Prince owned his looks unapologetically, never shy to live by his own rules. The elements in the collection – from eyeshadow palettes and liners to highlighters and more – will inspire fans and...
Apparelhypebeast.com

JJJJound Teases Its Collaborative Vans Sk8-Mid Collection

It’s been just over four years since the mysterious-but-popular imprint JJJJound kicked off its footwear collaborations with Vans for a trio of clean Old Skool takes, all of which now find themselves priced over $1K USD on the secondary market. Following footwear projects with the likes of New Balance and Reebok, the brand helmed by Justin Saunders appears to be reuniting with the Anaheim-based skate label as it has just teased its forthcoming Sk8-Mid capsule.
Interior DesignFurniture Today

Moss Home, designer Ryan Saghian collaborate on new collection

HIGH POINT – Moss Home has teamed with Los Angeles-based interior designer Ryan Saghian to debut the Moss Home x Ryan Saghian upholstery collection at June High Point Market. The collaborative collection is being shown in the Codarus showroom, International Home Furnishings Center, H-220. A showroom meet and greet with...
Appareloutdoorsfirst.com

Huk’s Tie-Dye Collection Delivers Serious Performance Alongside Plenty of Fun

Charleston, SC (May 19, 2021) — Huk’s new Tie-Dye and Tie-Dye Lava collections add fun to its line of performance clothing while still giving anglers the serious performance required for long days on the water. The trendy new patterns were added to your favorite lines and are sure to freshen up any wardrobe while still delivering superior sun protection.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Press

The collaboration channels the song's hope-filled message and music video aesthetic in a special collection of designer accessories.

CASETiFY and BTS Announce a New Collection of Dynamite-Inspired Accessories. HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its third partnership with global pop icons, BTS. Following a series of sold out collections, the two are reuniting to introduce a special lineup of accessories inspired by the No. 1 Billboard song, "Dynamite." Shoppers can get a head start on the release by signing up for the virtual waitlist at casetify.com/bts-dynamite, which grants priority access to the collection on launch day, May 31.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Siberia Hills Delivers "Energy" With Its SS21 Collection

Back for Spring/Summer 2021, Siberia Hills has delivered the latest drop of its latest seasonal collection. Simply dubbed “Energy,” the collection is defined by a striking showcase of spiritualism marked by choice pop culture references and psychedelic leanings. Leading the release is the THERMAL REACTIVE V NECK SWEATER that changes from purple to blue in heat, BOTANICAL HOODIE, ARC LOGO HOODIE, SIGNATURE SNAKESKIN THERMAL and AMETHYST TIE DYE THERMAL.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Garbstore Hones in on KEEN's Yogui Clog For Latest Editorial

After linking up for a second collaborative release alongside Engineered Garments earlier this year, Portland-based footwear company KEEN returns with its latest array of summer-ready archival silhouettes which have showcased in an editorial by London retailer Garbstore. Digging into its archives, this latest collection features the Yogui clog, a style...
Designers & CollectionsPrint Magazine

Unleash Your Inner Sneakerhead At The Design Museum’s Latest Exhibit

There's a specific type of person, often dressed in head-to-toe Supreme and Stone Island, ears adorned with Air Pod Pros blasting Kanye—but only the old stuff—on their way to get coffee with some liberally splashed oat milk. This person also happens to have a self-proclaimed love with the sneaker industry, knows all the latest drops, and can't comprehend why anyone, even the senile, would wear brands that will remain nameless for the sake of this article.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Lands In "Psychic Blue"

Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort has been given a vibrant “Psychic Blue” colorway, livened up by light summertime palettes. The modified take on the Air Jordan 1 High sports light blue and yellow panels with few black details. “Zoom Air” branding is placed at the top of an extra breathable tongue, complemented by Jordan Brand’s winged “Air Jordan” logo near the collars. There’s a cut-out Swoosh at the sidewalls, popping out against the blue body. Furthermore, yellow panels appear along the heel, forefoot and toecap, while a crisp white midsole rounds off the bold design.
Apparelhypebeast.com

CLOT and Dr. Martens' Signature Stylings Collide on New 1461 Collaboration

CLOT has teamed with Dr. Martens for a vivid take on the classic 1461 shoe. As 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the 1461, it’s been reimagined by a laundry list of collaborative partners over the past few months — Bodega, atmos, Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto and King Nerd, to name a few — so CLOT’s Edison Chen and Kevin Poon have elevated it in the best way they know how: with signature red shades and luxurious silk-inspired prints.
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Launches Label’s First Full Eyewear Collection

Off-White has launched its first full eyewear collection. Throughout the new collection from the Virgil Abloh-founded brand, two motifs—a reinterpreted logo and the “Arrow” symbol—are utilized. The eyewear was first seen during a recent WeChat preview. Present across the collection are oversized silhouettes, modern colorways, and carefully placed logos. The...