Tom Wesselmann and NOAH Deliver Collaborative Collection
NOAH and Pop Art legend Tom Wesselmann have teamed up to deliver a collaborative collection. The capsule offers Wesselmann’s work like Face #5, one from Bedroom Paintings, Mouth #7, Monica Sitting with Mondrian #4 and Seascape #4 on both bold and monochromatic T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts, pocket T-shirts, white towels and a simple transparent tumbler. Each piece in the collection features minimal branding from both the artist and the brand, with insignias found on either the sleeve, back or front of the apparel.hypebeast.com