Tom Wesselmann and NOAH Deliver Collaborative Collection

Lacoste has the benefit of being a brand at the nexus of athleisure and luxury, offering pieces that are at once trop sportif and trop française. That’s a clutch position for a fashion house in these times. It also has the benefit of the well-dressed Louise Trotter at its helm. For those not lucky enough to have met Trotter in person, let me paint a picture: She is the woman in a slouchy polo, mannish trousers, white sneakers, and aviator glasses that makes you pinch yourself in a jealous rage when you pass her on the street or are seated next to her at a dinner. Someone who is calmly unstudied, comfortable, and totally not try-hard. Suffice to say, Trotter has long understood the benefits of generous, easy to wear clothing with arty touches in the form of a funny, albeit small, graphic or the juxtaposition of sorbet colors.