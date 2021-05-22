Unlikely heroes shine again in extra-inning victory over the Marlins

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Orioles. The shortstop now has at least one hit in each of his last six games, hitting 8-for-20 overall in that span with four RBI. The stolen base was just Lindor's second of the season, but he'll enjoy more frequent opportunities to swipe bags now that he's snapped out of his extended slump. The switch-hitter's average, now .202, remains underwhelming, however it has risen steadily in the past week and Lindor is beginning to look more like the player the Mets traded for and signed to a long-term deal.