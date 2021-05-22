newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Childhood music teachers ‘so proud’ of Olivia Rodrigo

newschant.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMECULA, Calif. — Superstar Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” is now out, following the huge success of her single “Drivers License.” While the starlet is climbing the Hollywood ranks shortly, she bought her begin in small music studios in Temecula. “We teach a lot of music fundamentals, anything from rock...

us.newschant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Studios#Early Childhood#Hollywood#Disney Movies#Temecula Music Teacher#Superstar Olivia Rodrigo#Singer Songwriter Stuff#Girls Club Idol#Singing#Teachers#Delight#Temecula Live#Stage#Scholar#Rock And Roll#Calif#Music Fundamentals#Success#Temecula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Behind The Scenes At The Brit Awards With Olivia Rodrigo

Emerging superstar Olivia Rodrigo exclusively walks Vogue through her getting ready process for The Brits 2021, and Dior reveals how the custom gowns were created. 18-year-old musician Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single, “drivers licence”, became the biggest song on the planet after its release in January — breaking Billboard chart records for the longest first single at number one (surpassing Drake’s “God’s Plan”), and Spotify records for most streamed non-Christmas song in a day (overtaking Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”) – but she only got to perform her mega-hit live for the first time at the Brit Awards on 11 May.
CelebritiesBillboard

All of Olivia Rodrigo's 'High School Musical' Songs From Season 1

Before 2021's biggest breakout hit "Drivers License" zoomed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Olivia Rodrigo was chugging along as part of the Disney machine while starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The High School Musical-inspired series premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, more than...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is One Sweet Entreé Into a Lifetime of Music-Making: Album Review

Chances are that, on the first or second listen, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” will remind you of Billie Eilish’s own freshman effort from a little over two years ago. It’s not so much that, at 18, Rodrigo is still young enough to count a 19-year-old as an influence — although you do get the distinct impression at times that she’s taken a few lessons from Eilish to go along with the many, many pieces of homework she’s taken home from Taylor Swift. It’s more to do with feeling that same sensation with “Sour” that you might have when “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” first came across the midnight transom: If she’s this strong in her first very first at-bat, how mighty might she be when she’s 30? And then, why are we worrying about a dozen years down the line when there’s an album this good right in front of us? How sweet it is.
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL': Olivia Rodrigo Brings out the Emotion as Last Night's Musical Guest

Olivia Rodrigo has the coveted Taylor Swift seal of approval and a firm grip on TikTok trends, so it made perfect sense for the singer to make her way to the Saturday Night Live stage as last night's musical guest. The 18-year-old's fame skyrocketed in recent months as the Internet obsessed over the behind-the-scenes "Drivers License" drama, name the real-life love triangle between herself, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, and actress/singer Sabrina Carpenter. Her first album, Sour, is set to release on Friday.
MusicWUSA

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on Her Whirlwind Year (So Far) and 'HSMTMTS' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Olivia Rodrigo is having the best year. The 18-year-old star of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series captivated the world's attention following the release of her No. 1 smash hit, "Drivers License" (easily 2021's biggest hit so far), and subsequent singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." But Rodrigo, who makes her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and recently met her music idol, Taylor Swift, at the BRIT Awards, is enjoying every milestone achieved the only way she knows how -- one day at a time.
Musiccelebmix.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Album “SOUR” Is Bitter Sweet

Olivia Rodrigo just released her debut album, “SOUR,” on Friday, May 20, through Geffen Records (Polydor Records in the UK), and it is so bitter sweet. The 11-track album takes listeners on a ride of a teenage break-up and the mixed emotions that come with it. She may have been thrown into the spotlight at a young age, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the same feelings as a regular teenager.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Olivia Rodrigo: I'm an oversharer

Olivia Rodrigo is an "oversharer". The 18-year-old singer thinks her approach to songwriting is simply an "extension" of her willingness to be open and honest in her everyday life. She explained: "I've always been such an oversharer. "I'll tell my Uber driver all of my deepest traumas and insecurities, and...
MusicNYLON

Olivia Rodrigo On The 8 Things That Made Her Career (So Far)

In NYLON'S Top 8 video series, we ask artists to tell us the eight people, places, and things that made their careers — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Here, May 2021 cover star Olivia Rodrigo breaks down her Top 8. 1. Singing Lessons. “I think I was 5...
TV ShowsAOL Corp

Olivia Rodrigo on ‘SNL’: A Superstar Is Born?

For artists at the “Are they for real?” stage of their career, “Saturday Night Live” is one of the great proving grounds — over the decades we’ve seen Nirvana, Pink and Kendrick Lamar crush it and Ashlee Simpson and Lana Del Rey faceplant in spectacular fashion, to name five top-of-head examples. Without setting too high a standard, it is safe to say that fast-rising 18-year-old singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo, who already has one of the biggest hits of the year with the teen-heartbreak anthem “Drivers License,” knocked her two-song performance out of the park on Saturday night.
Musicmymixfm.com

New Music Friday: The Jonas Brothers, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Mike Posner & more

Today’s New Music Friday is packed with new releases from a wide range of artists:. Jonas Brothers are out with “Leave Before You Love Me,” their new collaboration with Marshmello that they’ll perform at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner is already a fan: She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “F***ing obsessed with this song. So proud as always.”
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'So Happy' After 'Good 4 U' Becomes Her Second Hot 100 No. 1

"Good 4" Olivia Rodrigo, who earned her second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest song from Sour "Good 4 U." The 18-year-old singer-songwriter's latest record-breaking smash drew 43.2 million U.S. streams and 3.8 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 12,000 downloads in its first week, according to MRC Data. "Good 4 U" also debuted atop the Billboard Global 200 in the week ending May 29. Her debut album Sour, which was released last Friday via Geffen Records, is the first debut album with two No. 1 Hot 100 debuts, following her blockbuster debut hit "Drivers License," which reigned for eight weeks starting in January. Its second single, "Deja Vu," opened at No. 8 on the all-genre tally in April.
Musicimdb.com

The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE! It's a big week, music lovers. Not only did Olivia Rodrigo release her highly anticipated debut album sour, capitalizing on her overwhelming...
Musicthecentraltrend.com

“SOUR” is the perfect taste of the music that Olivia Rodrigo is capable of

I have loved Olivia Rodrigo since her An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success days. And when she finally got all the recognition she deserved from her song “drivers license,” I was thrilled. Releasing an entire album following her hit song “drivers license” and her song “All I Want” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was exactly what Rodrigo needed to skyrocket her success. In only a few days, her new album “SOUR” has already done that.