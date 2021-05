The God of Mischief Sits High on the Throne in Latest Poster for Loki. Marvel Studios has dropped a colorful poster for the upcoming Loki series. Just a few days ago, the producers moved the release date of the show’s first episode up a couple of days. It will now air on Wednesdays instead of Fridays (unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Given that June is approaching, the series got a brand new poster that features Tom Hiddleston’s titular hero enthroned. Above him, there is a closer look at Loki dressed as a Time Variance Authority agent in the company of Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius. We also see Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The cast will also include Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman and Eugene Cordero, who might appear in some future promotional material. The story takes after Avengers: Endgame, with Loki putting his machiavellian mind at work against new obstacles in his quest for power.