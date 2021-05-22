World Biodiversity Day Spotlight: What Do Critically Endangered Great Indian Bustards Want from Us?
Following the National Endangered Species Day (May 21), which is celebrated every third Friday of May to raise awareness on such endangered species that are on the verge of extinction, World Biodiversity Day (May 22) is here! The theme for this year’s Biodiversity Day is ‘we’re part of the solution!’! The question is how can we be a part of the solution to the growing rate of species Extinction?weather.com