newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Return to St. Louis, Start to Return to ‘Normal'

By Gordon Wittenmyer
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Kyle Hendricks wasn’t the only part of Friday’s Cubs-Cardinals game that looked at least a step back toward a sense of normal for the teams. Even amid an ongoing pandemic and “disappointing” vaccination rates among the Cubs and other teams, the Cubs’ first game in St. Louis since 2019 also featured their largest crowd of the year — 24,282 — and a palpable buzz that’s been missing from most ballparks for more than a year.

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Joc Pederson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Wrigley Field#St Louis#Louis Is In Chicago#Scoring Position#Nbc Sports Chicago St#Cubs Cardinals#Cubs Fans#First Year Cubs#Home#Normal#Fielder Joc Pederson#Super Cool#Vaccination Rates#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCitizen Tribune

Kershaw goes 1 inning in DH opener, Dodgers swept by Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers sent Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer to the mound, hoping two of baseball's best pitchers would put the brakes on this recent skid. Instead, they came away with two more losses. Kershaw lasted one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career,...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Has another tough outing

Hendricks (2-4) allowed six runs (four earned) across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Pirates. He gave up nine hits and a walk while striking out three. Hendricks had looked better in his last start Tuesday, but he's now allowed four earned runs or more in three of his last five outings. It's been an uncharacteristically rough patch for the righty, who's seen his ERA climb to 6.23. By comparison, Hendricks posted a 2.88 ERA in 2020, and he's been below a 3.50 ERA in each of the last five seasons. That track record suggests that better days are ahead. Hendricks will look to start turning things around next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Tigers.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs are hoping and waiting for improvement from Kyle Hendricks

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Chicago Cubs starters have gotten off to an abysmal start this season. Last week the starter ERA sat at 6.00, the worst in baseball. Things did get better this week, as we watched the Cubs win five of six and the starter ERA fall to 5.32 (although still the highest in MLB). However, Kyle Hendricks has continued to struggle and we can only expect to start seeing some positive regression from The Professor.
MLBchatsports.com

Not much hard contact, but Hendricks takes the loss vs. Pirates

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks could be forgiven for asking manager David Ross to try using an opener on the days he’s scheduled to start. Hendricks’ first-inning ERA sits at 19.29 through seven starts this season. Against the Pirates on Sunday, he loaded the bases with no outs on the way to giving up three earned runs in the first. The Cubs went on to lose 6-5.
MLBchatsports.com

What Did Kyle Hendricks Do to Deserve This?

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. In the first inning of Sunday’s game between the Cubs and Pirates, Chicago broadcaster Jim Deshaies was left with a question: “Kyle Hendricks, what did you do to deserve this, young man?”
MLBFrankfort Times

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday. Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.
Baseballchatsports.com

Professor Kyle Hendricks Defeated by Unfortunate Baseball Probability

Kyle Hendricks battle through the 1st Inning of Doom is nothing new for Cubs fans, and I’m not even talking about this year alone. His 4.77 career ERA in the opening frame is 48% higher than his overall 3.22 career mark, but that former number is being skewed by an unsightly 19.29 ERA through seven 1st innings this season. Among those is the four-run frame Sunday afternoon that felt like death by a thousand duck snorts.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs who led NL in pitching categories, Part 1

Since 1901, the beginning of the Modern Era, Cubs pitchers have led or tied for the National League lead in a statistical category a total of 431 times, an average of more than 3 per season. They have led in at least 1 of the 36 categories shown at Baseball-Reference.com...
MLBbleachernation.com

Whole Lotta “Close” for the Cubs, Hendricks Command, Pederson, Hicks, and Other Cubs Bullets

The horse was juicin’? And he didn’t even hit any dingers? You just have to ask yourself whether it was worth it. • That was so close yesterday. Javy Báez was clearly batting at less than 100% – hopefully today’s off-day does him well, but I wonder if he’ll need more time than that – but he still managed to fight a long at bat against Richard Rodriguez, who has been darn good four years running, and then put the ball in play the other way. Unfortunately it was a bouncer right at second base, and the Cubs’ comeback efforts – notching three runs and putting the tying run at second – came to an end. A few feet in either direction, that’s a base hit, and the game is tied. I guess the Pirates used up all the “few feet here or there” luck earlier in the game.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Win streak ends, but Cubs think positive momentum can continue

There was plenty of bad news Sunday for the Cubs -- another rough outing for Kyle Hendricks; Jake Marisnick and Jason Heyward leaving early with injuries. But before their five-game winning streak officially ended with a 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh, they reinforced some reasons for optimism. There has been a...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 34

First and foremost, I hope everyone out there had an excellent Sunday and more importantly that they helped remind all of the mothers in their life just how special they are. Deep thoughts, but all of us had a mother and none of us would exist without them. Most of them are perfect, but they are a piece of all of us, an important one. It’s important to let them know how much they matter, because they never hear it enough. Guaranteed.
MLBrotoballer.com

Statcast Pitcher Studs and Duds - xSLG Analysis for Week 7

Welcome back to RotoBaller’s Statcast pitcher Studs and Duds article series! Each week I will select an advanced stat, choose two top performers and two under-performers, and analyze what those stats could mean for future fantasy output. This week I will dive into a metric that utilizes exit velocity and launch angle (two metrics we have already looked at) to predict how much damage pitchers should be allowing on batted balls: expected slugging percentage (xSLG).
MLBfantraxhq.com

Starting Pitcher Barometer, Week 6: Dylan Ceases To Disappoint

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The only thing that could taint the sweet nurturing glory of Mother’s Day is another Jacob deGrom injury. Naturally, because we can’t have nice things, that’s just what happened. The number one player in my Top 100 Starting Pitcher Rankings is still there (for now). That is because, at the time of this writing, we don’t know how bad his “side” injury is. Also, as a reminder, I don’t rank injured starters whose return is not imminent. Hopefully, his name will still be on the list next week. Now, some notes!
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down

Minor league, or development level ball, games are about development. Sunday, I had an occasion to equally want the Cubs affiliate reliever to escape a 12th-inning jam (which he did), and serve up a meatball for a single to center. Nobody was injured in the very late innings, and that was important. I’m not entirely sure what percentage of games have injuries, but the number seems well up. That could be any of a various number of biases, but fans don’t see the numbers. The Cubs seem in “very slow ramp up” mode.
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Javier Báez does a PSA for Walgreens to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine. ‘The smart thing to do is to take it,’ says the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez understands the power of his stardom and vibrant personality. So Báez knows people will follow his lead, especially in his native Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, Fla., where he moved with his family as a young teen. That’s why Báez has teamed up with Walgreens’ “This is Our Shot” campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and try to reach hard-hit communities.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Trailblazing Jeremiah Paprocki — only 21 — is the Chicago Cubs’ new PA announcer at Wrigley Field

Have your pencils and scorecards ready, Chicago Cubs fans. A new voice is booming out of the Wrigley Field public address system. Making his debut with Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals: Jeremiah Paprocki, who, at 21, is younger than anyone on the Cubs’ current roster. Paprocki also is the first Black person in the role made famous by gravel-voiced Pat Pieper, who was the ballpark ...
wgnradio.com

Pitchers look to avoid long ball in Cubs-Tigers finale

Matthew Boyd has made it much more difficult for batters to square up on his pitches this season. The Detroit Tigers left-hander has pitched 41 2/3 innings and given up just one homer. He’ll look to keep the hitters off-balance when he starts the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Nico Hoerner Returns to the Starting Lineup!

The Chicago Cubs are back in action, following a three-game losing streak with two off-days built into the middle. Suffice it to say, a win tonight (against one of the worst teams in MLB) would really be nice. Fortunately, it’s JAKE DAY(!) and the Cubs are beginning to heal up. Check out David Ross’ lineup for the first game against the Tigers in Detroit (that means it’s DH time).