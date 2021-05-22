Cubs' Return to St. Louis, Start to Return to ‘Normal'

The horse was juicin’? And he didn’t even hit any dingers? You just have to ask yourself whether it was worth it. • That was so close yesterday. Javy Báez was clearly batting at less than 100% – hopefully today’s off-day does him well, but I wonder if he’ll need more time than that – but he still managed to fight a long at bat against Richard Rodriguez, who has been darn good four years running, and then put the ball in play the other way. Unfortunately it was a bouncer right at second base, and the Cubs’ comeback efforts – notching three runs and putting the tying run at second – came to an end. A few feet in either direction, that’s a base hit, and the game is tied. I guess the Pirates used up all the “few feet here or there” luck earlier in the game.