Algonquin baseball going through growing pains in loss to St. Paul

NORTHBOROUGH — Algonquin senior Sam Hill has baseball in his blood. His cousin – third cousin to be exact – is longtime former Major Leaguer Andre Ethier after all. "He's a big reason why I stuck with baseball when I was younger," said Hill following the Tomahawks' 9-2 loss to St. Paul on Friday. "When I first started playing baseball when I was about 7-years old, I wasn't too good to be honest. But I knew that I kind of had the genes in me with my cousin being Andre."