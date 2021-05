Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 22:30 ET in a high caliber matchup between two teams that ended the previous season among the top-3 in the WNBA. They are also coming off opposite outcomes in their previous matches, as the Las Vegas Aces are coming off their first victory of the season and the Los Angeles Sparks have lost their only game played so far.