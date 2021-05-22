newsbreak-logo
Air India data breach in February 2021; announcement comes in May 2021

SITA is a travel technology company that is one of the most prominent suppliers of airline software, such as passenger service systems and so on. The company supplies software systems to hundreds of airlines across the world. On February 24, 2021, the service provider announced that it was subject to a data security incident that involved users of the SITA Passenger Service System (the software which enables passenger reservations, check-in, boarding and so on, simplistically speaking). This was related to an Air India Data Breach, which is being reported now by the airline.

Lifestylethefederal.com

45 lakh flyers’ details leaked in massive Air India data breach

Air India’s passenger service system provider SITA faced a sophisticated cyberattack in February this year leading to the leak of personal data of 4.5 million passengers —which included passengers of the national carrier — from across the world, the PTI said, quoting official sources. SITA is based out of Geneva in Switzerland.
Public SafetyBBC

Air India cyber-attack: Data of millions of customers compromised

India's national airline Air India has said a cyber-attack on its data servers affected about 4.5 million customers around the world. The breach was first reported to the company in February. Details including passport and ticket information as well as credit-card data were compromised. But Air India said security details...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s Concorde Options?

The legendary Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde made the dream of commercial supersonic flight a reality between 1976 and 2003. However, this awe-inspiring aircraft only ever had two operators. These were Air France and British Airways, each of which operated seven of the Mach 2-capable jets. That being said, several other carriers did have non-binding ‘option’ orders for the type, including Air India. Let’s take a look at when and why it canceled these.
Lifestylesecurityboulevard.com

Air India Among Victims of SITA Data Leak of 4.5 Million Users

Air India has admitted that it was one of the victims of the sophisticated cyber attack that targeted passenger service system SITA in February. According to an article published by Tribune India, personal data of around 4.5 Million users got leaked in this data leak. It also includes data of a certain number of Air India passengers registered between 11th August 2011 and 3rd February 2021.
Lifestylebusinesstravelnews.com

Air India: SITA Breach Hit 4.5M Passengers Globally

A cyberattack on airline technology provider SITA has affected the data of about 4.5 million passengers around the world, Air India reported. The attack, which affected multiple airlines and was reported by SITA earlier this year, compromised data including passenger names, credit card details, dates of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information and frequent-flyer data, according to Air India. Password data was not stolen, and credit card data did not include CVV/CVC numbers, as those are not held by SITA, according to Air India. The breach involved data registered over nearly a 10-year period, between Aug. 26, 2011, and Feb. 3, 2021.
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

Air India is latest victim of Sita hack

A cyber attack on the systems of airline IT services specialist Sita, first reported earlier in 2021, has claimed another victim in the aviation sector, after Air India revealed that data on 4.5 million people who flew on the airline between 2011 and 2021 has been compromised by unknown actors.
Marketstherecord.media

Air India says data breach impacts 4.5 million former passengers

India’s national carrier Air India said last week that a data breach at one of its software providers exposed the personal information of more than 4.5 million passengers that used its services. The breach took place at Swiss company SITA, which makes and manages a passenger reservation system currently used...
LifestyleDark Reading

Air India Confirms Data of 4.5M Travelers Compromised

Affected data includes names, birthdates, contact information, passport details, and credit card data, the airline reports. Air India has confirmed attackers accessed data belonging to 4.5 million global passengers following a breach of aviation IT provider SITA's Passenger Service System in early March. SITA PSS stores and processes personal data...
Public SafetyPosted by
pymnts

Hackers Access 10 Years' Of Passenger Data In Air India Cyberattack

Hackers infiltrated Air India's servers, according to a Bloomberg report, which led to the data from 4.5 million fliers being compromised. Passengers who'd registered between August 2011 and February of this year were compromised, along with their details such as credit card and contact information, as well as frequent flier data.
Worldtravelmole.com

UK regulator probing Air India response to data breach

The UK's data protection watchdog says it is investigating the data breach which impacted about 4.5 million Air India customers globally. The airline reported it to the Information Commissioner's Office and requested it be probed by the ICO. India doesn't have a specific data protection law. Aviation tech provider SITA...
LifestylePosted by
TechRadar

SITA hack may have been worse than thought following Air India breach

The data breach affecting airline data giant SITA is still having a damaging effect across the world, according to new disclosures about the hack. Indian airline Air India has revealed that the personal data of around 4.5 million travellers was affected by the SITA hack, with information such as names, date of birth, contact information, passport information, frequent flyer and credit cards data number all affected.
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

E-commerce giant suffers major data breach in Codecov incident

E-commerce platform Mercari has disclosed a major data breach incident that occurred due to exposure from the Codecov supply-chain attack. Mercari is a publicly traded Japanese company and an online marketplace that has recently expanded its operations to the United States and the United Kingdom. The Mercari app has scored...
Public Safetymobilesyrup.com

Canada Post discloses data breach following malware attack on supplier

Canada Post has notified 44 of its large business customers that information relating to more than 950,000 customers has been compromised. The data breach was caused by a malware attack on one of its suppliers, Commport Communications. The company notified Canada Post that manifest data held in their systems, which was associated with some Canada Post customers, had been compromised on May 19th.
Businesstelecompetitor.com

Verizon: Data Breaches Up by One-Third

Verizon reports 5,258 data breaches from 83 contributors worldwide in its 2021 report, a jump of more than one-third over the previous report. The service provider suggests that the uptick was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report (2021 DBIR) found that the...