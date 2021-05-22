Air India data breach in February 2021; announcement comes in May 2021

SITA is a travel technology company that is one of the most prominent suppliers of airline software, such as passenger service systems and so on. The company supplies software systems to hundreds of airlines across the world. On February 24, 2021, the service provider announced that it was subject to a data security incident that involved users of the SITA Passenger Service System (the software which enables passenger reservations, check-in, boarding and so on, simplistically speaking). This was related to an Air India Data Breach, which is being reported now by the airline.