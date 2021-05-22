newsbreak-logo
Just imagine what $400m would buy the Boston Public Schools

Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacilities are the school system’s most pressing need. In its May 15 editorial (“The Boston Public Schools are getting a giant stimulus check. Time to think big.”), the Globe calls upon the BPS to think big in using pandemic-relief funds by investing in ideas such as one-on-one tutors, “navigators,” and a children’s Cabinet. While laudable, access to a one-time infusion of nearly $400 million in federal funding provides the Boston Public Schools with a chance to address its most pressing, generational need: facilities.

