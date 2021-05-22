Air Jordan 1 High OG Surfaces In Lakers-Inspired Colorway

Jumpman has a ton of great shoes coming out this year and at times, it can be hard to keep track of all of the releases. It's easy to miss out on a shoe you really want, but thankfully, eBay has you covered. For those who might be concerned about where the shoes are coming from, eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee which ensures all eligible sneakers are thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators at Sneaker Con. They authenticate every shoe before it's shipped out to the buyers. If you are a seller, eBay makes things especially easy thanks to their policy that sees no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.