Now that the landmark antitrust trial of Epic vs Apple has been running for more than one week this explainer should provide you with all you need to know. Epic filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the tech company for kicking Fortnite off their App Store. This is more than a challenge over a single videogame, this is a major challenge to the entire walled garden ecosystem that Apple has built. The heart of the issue is the 30 percent surcharge Apple collects on purchases made through the App Store. Fortnite was kicked off the App Store by offering in-app purchases that circumvented the App Store and avoided the 30 percent surcharge, the so-called Apple Tax.