How strange gravity theory can break causality

Our present study involves the strange stars model in the framework of $f(R,T)$ theory of gravitation. We have taken a linear function of the Ricci scalar $R$ and the trace $T$ of the stress-energy tensor $T_{\mu \nu}$ for the expression of $f(R,T)$, i.e., $f(R,T)=R+ 2 \gamma T $ to obtain the proposed model, where $\gamma$ is a coupling constant. Moreover, to solve the hydrostatic equilibrium equations, we consider a linear equation of state between the radial pressure $p_r$ and matter density $\rho$ as $p_r=\alpha \rho-\beta$, where $\alpha$ and $\beta$ are some positive constants, Both $\alpha,\,\beta$ depend on coupling constant $\gamma$ which have been also depicted in this paper. By employing the Krori-Barua {\em ansatz} already reported in the literature [J. Phys. A, Math. Gen. 8:508, 1975] we have found the solutions of the field equations in $f (R, T )$ gravity. The effect of coupling constant $\gamma$ have been studied on the model parameters like density, pressures, anisotropic factor, compactness, surface redshift, etc. both numerically and graphically. A suitable range for $\gamma$ is also obtained. The physical acceptability and stability of the stellar system have been tested by different physical tests, e.g., the causality condition, Herrera cracking concept, relativistic adiabatic index, energy conditions, etc. One can regain the solutions in Einstein gravity when $\gamma\rightarrow 0$