Mcallen, TX

Migrants and refugees are victims of ‘cancel culture.’ The only antidote: authentic encounter.

By Kathleen Bonnette
americamagazine.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Customs and Border Protection agent monitors detainees at a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, on July 12, 2019. (CNS photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, Reuters) We have all heard the term “cancel culture” ad nauseum, to the point where no two people can agree on what precisely it means. But if “canceling” is a means of removing someone from public debate, or banishing to the shadows something that causes discomfort, then critics of “cancel culture” have missed an important point: Canceling is not necessarily problematic because popular censure limits the influence of certain public figures or ideas; rather, it is dangerous because it contributes to the exclusion of our most vulnerable neighbors. Our cultural inattention or neglect has canceled marginalized groups such as the elderly (isolated in nursing homes), the homeless (removed from public view whenever possible) and those exiled to prisons or detention centers.

