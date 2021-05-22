Trevor Bauer keeps the Giants down and riles up the crowd in Dodgers' win

Just a few minutes ago, the Braves announced that they have optioned RHP Nate Jones to the team’s alternate training site. On the surface, Jones was okay in 10.1 innings of work, posting a 3.48 ERA, but his 8.72 FIP suggests he was extremely lucky. He boasted an 8.7 BB/9, which is abysmal for a relief arm, and already allowed three home runs. We will have to wait and see who the Braves replace him with in a corresponding move, but hopefully, this means Chris Martin is ready to rejoin the team.