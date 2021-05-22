San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Ramirez p000000--- c-Haggerty ph-rf100000.183. a-singled for Middleton in the 5th. b-walked for Hill in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Ramirez in the 8th. LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Haniger (10), Cronenworth (11), Kim (4). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Grisham (6), off Flexen; Tatis Jr. (11), off Flexen; Cronenworth (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Seager (30), Grisham (14), Hosmer 2 (23), Pham 2 (10), Tatis Jr. 4 (20), Profar (12), Cronenworth 5 (17), Kim (11). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Pham (4).www.gazettextra.com